Russian, Iranian scientists jointly develop new nanocatalysts, cancer treatments

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Russia Science Foundation (RSF) and the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) have issued grants to 15 international projects involving Russian and Iranian researchers, who will use the money for work on nanocatalysts, cancer treatments and high-strength alloys, the press service of the Russia Science Foundation reported.

"This year, in bilateral cooperation, 15 international projects have been funded. Grants have been allocated to support scientific research in 2026-2028; for the implementation of each project from 4-7 million rubles ($50,630-88,600) will be allocated by Russia," the report states.

Among the Russian winners of this competition are researchers from Bauman Moscow State Technical University, 'Skoltech', Moscow State University, institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Sechenov University, and a number of regional Russian universities. Researchers from these universities conduct research with partners from Sharif University of Technology, University of Tehran, Iranian National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Science and other leading Iranian scientific organizations.

Russian and Iranian scientists will jointly develop new polymeric materials and machine learning systems, nanocatalysts for converting carbon dioxide into useful and valuable chemicals, luminescent materials, and high-strength alloys. Additionally, they will study the state of the Caspian Sea bottom ecosystems, develop new methods for treating insect pests and feed additives for sheep feed, and create new methods for diagnosing and treating tumors.

About the RSF and INSF competitions

The first joint competition of the Russia Science Foundation (RSF) and the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) was held in 2023. It provided support for 15 projects of Russian and Iranian scientists, who aimed at creating new catalysts and materials for photonic technologies, studying biodiversity and environmental situation in the Caspian Sea and the rivers flowing into it, researching the mechanisms behind the development of obesity and Alzheimer's disease, and developing new theranostic methods.