Five strong solar flares recorded on November 29

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Five flares of the penultimate power class were recorded on the Sun on November 29, the E. K. Fedorov Institute of Applied Geophysics said in a statement.

At about one o'clock in the morning, Moscow time, an outbreak of M5.9 was registered.

"On November 29 at 03:02 a.m. Moscow time an M1.6 flash lasting 15 minutes was registered. At 07:20 a.m. Moscow time an M1.6 flash lasting eight minutes was registered. At 4:16 p.m. Moscow time in an M1.1 flash lasting 23 minutes was registered. At 7:07 p.m. Moscow time an outbreak of M2.9 (N20E89) lasting 48 minutes was registered," the statement says.

All outbreaks occurred in area 4294.

Earlier, the Laboratory of X-Ray Astronomy of the Sun said that the first strong flares were registered after the start of a new burst of activity. It said the main active region, number 4274, is located beyond the edge of the Sun, but signs of its approach are already visible in the magnetic contours above the left side of the edge.