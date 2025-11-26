GigaChat dispatch to ISS to be world’s first AI use in space

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, November 26. /TASS/. The GigaChat neural network from Russia’s Sber to be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) will be used to solve different tasks and replicated later for the use at other on-orbit stations, Vice President of Sber Albert Efimov said.

Earlier reports said the GigaChat will help cosmonauts in reporting at the Russian segment of the ISS.

"This will be done using firmware consisting of two components. The first one is the large language model located on a special computer-server. The second one is tablets used by the cosmonauts to work. Such architecture makes it possible for us to scale up this decision for other applications in the on-orbit station," Efimov noted

"This targeted effort together with Roscosmos is the first step in using artificial intelligence in the Russian segment of the ISS," he added.