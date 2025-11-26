GigaChat dispatch to ISS to be world’s first AI use in space

BAIKONUR, November 26. /TASS/. The dispatch of the GigaChat neural network from Russia’s Sber to the International Space Station (ISS) will be the world’s first use of artificial intelligence (AI) in space, Vice President of Sber Albert Efimov said.

Earlier reports said that the GigaChat will be for the first time used in cosmonauts’ work at the ISS. It will generate reports and work with databases, facilitating the routine activities of the crew.

"According to information we have, such use of artificial intelligence on the orbit in the useful applied process of cosmonauts is the world’s first one, I would like to stress. Roscosmos and we together are the pioneers," Efimov said.