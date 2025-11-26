GigaChat at ISS to be integrated in notebook

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, November 26. /TASS/. The GigaChat neural network from Russia’s Sber, which is planned to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS), will be integrated in a notebook, Cosmonaut Sergey Mikayev said.

"We will carry a laptop. It will be a server for the operation of three tablets for each crewmember and will be integrated with the Russian segment. There is no secret that cosmonauts make comments during the common work at the station when doing research, observations and maintenance. And we will make all the required notes as voice comments and process them with the use of the GigaChat," he said.