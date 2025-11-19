Putin calls for continued development of AI to keep pace with ongoing changes

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for continued development of artificial intelligence technologies to keep pace with the speed and scale of ongoing changes.

"Here, as I have said many times, it is important not only to evaluate the value of what we are doing, but also to move forward, and constantly move forward, having achieved a certain result, not to stop, but to take our joint work to a qualitatively new level in order to match the speed and grand scale of changes," he said at Sber’s AI Journey conference.

Putin added that he intended to share what Russia is doing with the participants, and talk about the country's new steps in creating and applying advanced technologies, including within the framework of international cooperation.