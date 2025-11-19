No taboos, even political ones, in discussions aboard ISS — training center’s commander

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. There are no taboo topics aboard the International Space Station (ISS), allowing cosmonauts and astronauts to communicate openly on a wide range of subjects, including political issues. Hero of Russia Oleg Kononenko, acting head of the Yury Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GTC), a division of Roscosmos, shared this insight during a podcast of the New Media Workshop.

"When I fly, when I command, we have no taboo topics," Kononenko explained. "The only difference from communication on Earth is that we don't take it to extremes. We don't impose our points of view; instead, we explain ourselves and discuss openly." Addressing a question about geopolitics in space, he emphasized that aboard the ISS, crew members listen carefully to one another - a stark contrast to interactions on Earth.

"On Earth, you can talk without truly hearing each other. Up there, we listen attentively," he said. "We have many discussions, often and openly, but we ensure they don’t escalate into scandals."

Kononenko is the most experienced active Russian cosmonaut. From September 2023 to September 2024, he completed his fifth space mission, during which he became the first cosmonaut to accumulate a total of 1,000 days in space. Upon returning, his total flight time approached 1,111 days. In August, Kononenko announced that he has resumed training and is preparing for a new mission.