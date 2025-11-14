Magnetic storm that lasted for almost two days stopped on Earth — forecaster

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The magnetic storm that raged on Earth for about two days has stopped, Mikhail Leus, a leading specialist at the Phobos Weather center, said on Telegram.

"The magnetic storm that raged on Earth for almost two days has stopped. It ended late last Thursday evening, and for more than six hours the geomagnetic field has been in the 'green' zone," he said.

The forecaster noted that in the coming hours, there may be disturbances in the magnetosphere until the middle of the day, but they most likely will not reach the level of a magnetic storm. According to him, the disturbances will stop in the afternoon.

"A period of a relatively calm geomagnetic field will last at least until the end of this week," Leus said.

Earlier it was reported that on November 12, at about 03:00 a.m. Moscow time, a very strong magnetic storm began on Earth, caused by the arrival of a plasma cloud and almost reached its highest level. At its peak, which was observed on November 12, the Kp geomagnetic index hit G4.3-G4.7, which was never observed in 2025. However, the expected highest level of G5 was not reached.