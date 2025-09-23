Final negotiations underway with Asian countries, Belarus to join MBIR consortium

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Negotiations with partners from Asia and Belarus to join the international consortium for the unique Russian multi-purpose fast neutron research reactor (MBIR) are in the final stages, Rosatom State Corporation reported.

"The Joint Institute for Nuclear Research and the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Republic of Uzbekistan have joined the international consortium since the project was launched. Negotiations with partners from Asia and Belarus are also in the final stages. The work carried out at the MBIR reactor will form the basis for the design of highly productive and reliable fourth-generation reactor plants," Vasily Konstantinov, CEO of the MBIR International Research Center Consortium Leader, was quoted as saying.

Once it becomes operational, which is planned for 2028, MBIR will be the most powerful operating research reactor in the world. The new reactor's unique capabilities are intended to explore future nuclear energy technologies, with the help of which scientists are expected to speed up and validate the development of safe fourth-generation energy systems.