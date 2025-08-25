SpaceX cancels 10th launch of Starship prototype due to technical issues

NEW YORK, August 25. /TASS/. The US company SpaceX has canceled Sunday's launch of a carrier rocket carrying a Starship spacecraft prototype for its 10th test flight due to technical issues.

The launch was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. local time (11:30 p.m. GMT on August 24) from the Starbase spaceport in Texas. "Standing down from today's tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems," the company wrote on its X page.

No information about a new launch date has been provided yet.