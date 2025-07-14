Crew Dragon spacecraft with four-person crew undocks from ISS

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft with a four-member crew has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS). The event was broadcast on SpaceX’s X social media page.

The undocking occurred at 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time (2:15 p.m. Moscow time). The spacecraft is expected to splash down off the coast of California on Tuesday.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the commercial crew launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on June 25. The journey to the orbital station took slightly over 24 hours. The crew, consisting of former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu, Poland’s Slawosz Uznanski, and Indian Air Force test pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, spent approximately 18 days aboard the ISS.

The launch, originally scheduled for May, was postponed multiple times due to weather conditions and technical issues including a liquid oxygen leak. NASA and Axiom Space conducted their first fully commercial crew mission to the ISS in April 2022.