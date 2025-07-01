PREVIEW: Progress MS-29 to undock from ISS before Russia launches a new cargo mission

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Progress MS-29 cargo spaceship will undock from the Russian module of the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, the Russian Federal Space Agency or Roscosmos announced.

The undocking of the Russian spacecraft is scheduled to take place at around 9:39 p.m. Moscow time (6:39 p.m. GMT) on July 1 and de-orbit at around 0:46 a.m. Moscow time on July 2 (9:46 p.m. GMT on July 1) before it will burn up in the atmosphere.

The Progress MS-29 resupply ship delivered almost 2,500 kg of cargo, including material and equipment for experiments, to the orbital outpost on November 23, 2024. Also, it delivered 869 kg of refueling propellant, 420 liters of potable water, and 43 kg of pressurized nitrogen for the crew aboard the ISS.

A new cargo mission will arrive on July 6 when the Progress MS-31 will dock to the Zvezda service module. The Soyuz 2.1a rocket carrying the space freighter will be placed on the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome on Tuesday morning. Liftoff is set to take place on July 3.