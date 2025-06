MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. First satellites of the Express-RV high-elliptic system to provide for stable communications for unmanned aerial vehicles are planned to be launched in late 2026, head of the Roscosmos state corporation Dmitry Bakanov said.

"The first launch is scheduled for late 2026. These spacecraft are already being produced by Reshetnev company," he said.

"We are keeping a close eye so that not to have any delays against the deadline," Bakanov added.