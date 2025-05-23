SpaceX Dragon undocks from ISS, heading toward Earth — NASA

NEW YORK, May 23. /TASS/. The Dragon spacecraft of SpaceX has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is en route back to Earth with a cargo of materials and equipment, NASA reported.

"At 12:05 p.m. EDT (4:05 p.m. GMT - TASS), the unpiloted SpaceX Dragon spacecraft undocked from the zenith, or space-facing, port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module following a command from ground controllers at SpaceX," the agency said.

Following re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft is expected to splash down at approximately 1:45 a.m. EDT (5:45 a.m. GMT) on Sunday, May 25, near California's coastline.

The Dragon capsule arrived at the ISS on April 22 for its 32nd cargo mission, delivering food, supplies, and equipment. The spacecraft was launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on April 21 from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.