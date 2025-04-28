BRICS countries exchange remote sensing data on more than 27 mln square km over past year

BRASILIA /Brazil/, April 28. /TASS/. BRICS countries have exchanged remote sensing data about more than 27 million square kilometers of the Earth's surface under a cooperation agreement, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov said.

"In one single year since the beginning of the implementation of the agreement, its participants have exchanged remote sensing data covering more than 27 million square kilometers of the Earth's surface," Bakanov said at a meeting of heads of BRICS space agencies.

According to the official, China gave Russia data on 560,000 square kilometers, which were used to monitor the effect of the recent Black Sea oil spill on the coastline, among other things. Data on more than 34,500 square kilometers, captured by Russian satellites, helped Indian partners in eliminating the consequences of earthquakes.

"In this context, I believe that the work on the implementation of the agreement between space agencies of the BRICS countries on cooperation in the field of the satellite constellation for remote sensing is a necessary step in the development of cooperation on peaceful space exploration," he said.

According to Bakanov, remote sensing data come from spacecraft and ground infrastructure owned by the five main participants of the agreement: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. He expressed hope that new BRICS participants will join the agreement.

Space-related capabilities of the group are sufficient to grapple with such challenges as climate change, natural disasters, man-made threats and food security issues, the Roscosmos chief said. He expressed confidence that BRICS expansion will significantly increase the bloc’s cumulative research and technological capabilities in such areas as space activities.

On January 1, 2025, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Bolivia, Algeria, Vietnam, Cuba, Nigeria and Turkey became BRICS partners. Some other countries have expressed a desire to join the group in the near future.