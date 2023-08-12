First Luna-25 orbit correction carried out

SVOBODNY /Amur Region/, August 12. /TASS/. The first orbit correction of the Luna-24 mission to the Earth’s natural satellite was carried out on Saturday, Roscosmos told reporters.

"Today the Luna-25 automatic probe, made in the Lavochkin Research and Production Association (incorporated into the State Space Corporation Roscosmos), carried out the first correction of the flight trajectory to the natural satellite of the Earth," the Russian space agency said.

Roscosmos added that the propulsion system turned on at 4:00 p.m. Moscow time to operate for 46 seconds.

The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the Luna-25 automatic probe blasted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on August 11 at 2:10 a.m. Moscow time. On August 16, the apparatus is to enter the near-lunar orbit, and on August 21 it is expected to make a soft touchdown on the Moon.

The main task of Luna-25 will be to test soft landing technology. The mission may become the first apparatus to land at the South Pole of the Earth's natural satellite. The lander will study the internal structure and exploration of natural resources, including water, as well as investigate the impact of cosmic rays and electromagnetic radiation on the surface of the Moon.

Several cameras are mounted on the craft. They will capture a timelapse of the landing, an HDR panorama of the Earth's natural satellite and settling dust for its subsequent study. Luna-25 will conduct pre-programmed surveys, as well as take images of the Moon on command from Earth.