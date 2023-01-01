Russian cosmonauts make traditional salad to celebrate New Year aboard ISS

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, January 1. /TASS/. The members of the International Space Station (ISS) crew celebrated the New Year with a cake and a space-version of a traditional Russian salad, TASS special correspondent and Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin reported.

According to him, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Anna Kikina and himself made the Olivier salad, a traditional Russian New Year's dish also known as the Russian salad. However, the crew had run out of green peas that had to be replaced with corn.

The Russian cosmonauts also made a cake and then gathered together with NASA astronauts in the Russian segment of the ISS to celebrate the New Year. "We talked a lot and we told them about New Year’s traditions in Russia," Petelin said.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Russia's Roscosmos State Space Agency signed a memorandum of cooperation to open a TASS news office aboard the ISS. The news agency’s first special correspondent was cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin whose mission lasted 12 days. Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev then took over as TASS bureau chief at the ISS, later ceding the post to Dmitry Petelin.