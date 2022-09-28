Cosmonaut Artemyev transfers command of Russian segment at ISS to Prokopyev

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, September 28. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is also a special correspondent for TASS, has transferred command of the Russian segment of the International Space Station to cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev.

The cosmonauts have signed and stamped an act of the transfer. The document certifies that Prokopyev has accepted the Russian segment of the ISS and has acknowledged its operational features and memos for the onboard systems and equipment.

The landing of the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft is scheduled for September 29, 2022 in Kazakhstan. It will fly back to the Earth cosmonauts Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov.

On November 17, 2021 TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, whereby the news agency opened an office onboard the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin was the first special correspondent on the ISS. There are two TASS special correspondents onboard the ISS at the moment. They are Artemyev and Petelin.