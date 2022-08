BEIJING, August 5. /TASS/. China has successfully launched a reusable spacecraft, the country’s Central Television reported.

According to the report, the spacecraft was launched atop the CZ-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia. After completing its orbital mission, the spacecraft is to land in a designated area in China.

No other details about the launch or the spacecraft are known as of yet.