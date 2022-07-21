Artemyev, Cristoforetti launch 10 nanosatellites during spacewalk

ISS, July 21. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is also a reporter for TASS, and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti launched 10 nanosatellites during their spacewalk on Thursday, the highest number of small spacecraft to be launched during a single spacewalk ever.

Roscosmos is broadcasting the spacewalk on its website.

The ISS crew members launched six nanosatellites UZGU-55 № 5-10, which had been delivered to the ISS onboard Progress MS-19 in February, and spacecraft UZGU-55 № 11-12 and Tsiolkovsky-Ryazan No. 1 and No. 2, which had been delivered on the Progress MS-20.