ESA continues to cooperate with Roscosmos despite situation in Ukraine — director general

PARIS, February 25. /TASS/. The cooperation between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos continues, despite the situation in Ukraine, Director General of the European Space Agency Josef Aschbacher said on Friday.

"Notwithstanding the current conflict, civil space cooperation remains a bridge. ESA continues to work on all of its programmes, including on ISS & ExoMars launch campaign, in order to honour commitments with Member States & partners. We continue to monitor the evolving situation," Aschbacher wrote on his Twitter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Immediately following that, Washington, the EU, London as well as a number of other states announced that they were imposing sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.