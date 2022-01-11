Efficacy of Sputnik M vaccine against coronavirus amounts to 93%, web portal says

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The effectiveness of the Sputnik M vaccine against the coronavirus infection for teenagers aged 12 to 17 amounts to about 93%, according to Russia’s federal anti-coronavirus internet portal.

On November 24, the Russian Health Ministry certified the Sputnik M jab for the prevention of the coronavirus infection in teens aged 12-17. It consists of two components introduced with a 21-day interval. The ministry noted that teenagers aged 12-15 can be inoculated only with the permission of parents or guardians, while those over 15 need to provide their own written informed voluntary consent.

The trials of the vaccine began in July 2021, Phase Three of the trials at twelve children medical facilities in Moscow is nearing completion. To date, scientists have determined that elevated body temperature is the only side effect of the jab.