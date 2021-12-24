Russia’s Soyuz-2.1b rocket installed at Baikonur before launch of OneWeb satellites

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. A Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat booster and British OneWeb communications satellites has been installed on the launch pad of site No. 31 (Vostok) at the Baikonur spaceport, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on Friday.

"The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the Fregat booster and OneWeb satellites aboard has been installed on the launch pad of site No. 31," the statement says.

As Roscosmos specified, specialists will now integrate service platforms and start work under the schedule of the first launch day.

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat booster is scheduled for December 27 to deliver 36 British OneWeb satellites into orbit. The launch will increase the OneWeb orbital cluster to 394 satellites.

The launch program is being implemented under a contract between Glavkosmos (a subsidiary of Roscosmos), Arianespace (the European launch operator for OneWeb satellites) and Starsem.

British OneWeb low-orbit satellites are designed to create a space-based communications system to provide high-speed Internet access in any locality worldwide.