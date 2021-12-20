Crew members leave Soyuz MS-20 descent module

KOROLEV, December 20. /TASS/. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his business assistant Yozo Hirano were evacuated from the Soyuz MS-20 descent module that landed in Kazakhstan on Monday, according to a live broadcast by the Mission Control Center.

Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin was the first to evacuate, followed by two Japanese space tourists. A crew of doctors and rescuers were the first to greet them on the ground. Due to adverse weather conditions, helicopters were not involved in the search and rescue operation.

The spacecraft was undocked from the ISS at 02:50 Moscow time. Seven crew members stay aboard the orbital station: Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, as well as ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer.

The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft with Misurkin, Maezawa and Hirano on board was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 8. The spacecraft approached the ISS via the four-orbit trajectory. The docking proceeded in automatic mode.

On the same day, a TASS news office started its work aboard the ISS. A memorandum on cooperation was signed by TASS and Roscosmos on November 17. Cosmonaut, Hero of Russia Alexander Misurkin became the first TASS reporter in space. He reported on the life and work of the station. His reports, photos and videos are available on the TASS website.