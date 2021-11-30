With Omicron coronavirus strain severe form of COVID-19 may take longer to develop

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. A large number of mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus strain may result in the fact that a severe form of the disease with this type of virus may take longer to develop compared with the Delta strain, which will provide the organism with more time to develop immunity, Director of the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Sputnik V developer, Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"More [mutations] does not mean [it is] worse. It may particularly have an effect, I hope very much that it will weaken its syncytium formation ability, the speed of the shift from contamination to infiltration into lungs. If it goes same as with the Wuhan strain and all those prior to the Delta strain, the memory cells will be working and protect us, which means the number of severe cases will go down sharply despite the fact that contagiousness will be the same or even higher," he explained.

Currently the shift from mild disease with the Delta coronavirus strain to moderate or severe takes 3-4 days, whereas previously it took 10-15 days, Gintsburg noted.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant discovered in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. This variant has a large number of mutations some of which alarm the WHO. Several changes at once in the spike protein can potentially hinder the neutralization of the pathogen by antibodies which may impact the effectiveness of vaccines. Additionally, according to preliminary reports, the strain has a heightened ability to spread.