Soyuz launch from Kourou expected early on December 2

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The launch of a Soyuz-ST-B carrier rocket with two Galileo FOC satellites is scheduled for 03:31 Moscow time on December 2, the press service of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos said.

"In accordance with the launch schedule, approved by Roscosmos, the launch of a Soyuz-ST-B carrier rocket with the Fregat booster and two Galileo FOC satellites is scheduled for 03:31 Moscow time on December 2," the press service said.

The local time of the launch will be 21:31, December 1, the space corporation added.

Earlier, the Soyuz-ST-B carrier rocket with the two satellites was rolled out to a launch pad of the Guiana Space Center (Kourou) in French Guiana.