ISS needs no maneuvering to dodge piece of rocket from Elon Musk’s SpaceX — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The International Space Station doesn’t need to change its orbit as it approaches a fragment of a Falcon 9 rocket made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As of November 24, 2021, the fragment poses no threat to the ISS and a collision avoidance maneuver isn’t required,’’ the statement assured.

The shortest distance between the ISS and the piece of space debris will be more than 5.3 kilometers, the space corporation revealed. "The situation is under control,’’ it said in the statement.

The ISS and the crew onboard the orbital outpost are maintaining a routine schedule. The situation is being supervised by the Main Information and Analytical Center of the Automated Warning System of Hazardous Situations in Near-Earth Space at the Central Research Institute of Machine-Building (TsNIIMash, part of the space corporation Roscosmos).

Roscosmos said earlier that on the morning of November 25, the ISS was expected to fly close to a fragment of US rocket Falcon 9 that was launched in 2019. On Monday, the ISS approached space debris several times, according to the Mission Control Center in Houston. For the first two approaches, Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and US astronaut Mark Vande Hei went over to the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft while US astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Germany’s Matthias Maurer went onboard the Crew Dragon spaceship.