NASA head expresses concerns over ISS crew safety to Roscosmos CEO Rogozin

WASHINGTON, November 17 /TASS/. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed his concerns over the safety of the International Space Station (ISS) crew to Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin, Nelson said Tuesday.

"Spoke with Roscosmos DG Rogozin expressing dismay over the danger our astronauts and cosmonauts continue to face on the International Space Station," the NASA Administrator said in his Twitter. "It’s critical that we ensure the safety of our people and assets in space - now and into the future."

Earlier, Rogozin announced that he discussed the safety of the ISS crew and joint plans with Nelson, adding that he is expecting Nelson’s visit to Moscow.

On Tuesday, Russian Ministry of Defense reported a trial that resulted in a successful destruction of a non-operational Russian spacecraft. The Ministry underscored that it is carrying out planned activities on reinforcement of the defense potential and reminded that the main goal of the new US space strategy is "establishment of a complex military supremacy" in this field.

The Ministry underscored that the satellite fragments pose no threat to the ISS or satellites, adding that the debris have been included in the Russian national space monitoring system and that they will be monitored until they cease to exist.