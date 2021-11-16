Roscosmos CEO, NASA chief discuss ISS crews’ security, joint plans

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday he discussed issues of International Space Station (ISS) crews’ security and joint plans with NASA (US National Aeronautics and Space Administration) Administrator Bill Nelson.

"At 19:00 Moscow time, I had a thorough telephone conversation with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. <…> To put it in a nutshell, we are moving forward, ensuring security of our ISS crews, making joint plans," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogozin, he was waiting to Nelson in Moscow. "Looking forward to seeing Bill in Moscow. Due to well-known reasons, I cannot visit the United States. I hope to see him soon," he wrote.