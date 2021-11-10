ISS orbit to be adjusted to avoid collision with space debris

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) will be raised by 1.2 km on Wednesday evening to avoid a collision with space debris, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS.

Specialists of the Ballistic and Navigational Support Service of the Flight Control Center at TsNIImash (part of Roscosmos) calculated the ISS orbit adjustment in order to avoid a collision with space debris, Roscosmos explained.

"At 23:15 Moscow time on Wednesday, November 10, the approach and attitude control thrusters of the Progress MS-18 resupply ship docked to the ISS will be ignited," the Roscosmos press office said.

The thrusters will be fired for 361 seconds, it specified. "After the adjustment maneuver, the average orbital altitude of the ISS will be raised by 1,240 meters to 420.72 km," the press office added.

According to the data of the Main Information and Analytical Center of the Automated Warning System of Hazardous Situations in near-Earth Space, the minimal distance between the ISS and the space junk will equal slightly over 600 meters.

As Roscosmos told TASS earlier on Wednesday, a fragment of the Chinese Fengyun-1C weather satellite would approach the orbital outpost at about 04:00 Moscow time on November 12.

The Fengyun-1C is a Chinese weather satellite. On January 11, 2007 China successfully tested its anti-satellite weapon. The FY-1C weather satellite of the Fengyun series orbiting at an altitude of 865 km was destroyed by a direct hit of an anti-satellite missile launched from a mobile launcher at the Xichang space center.