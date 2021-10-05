Film crew’s rehabilitation period after flight to ISS depends on their health

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, October 5. /TASS/. For actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, the rehabilitation period after short space flights usually takes seven days, and will depend on their well-being, the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) reported on Monday.

"The post-flight rehabilitation will take place in the GCTC as usual," the training center noted.

The rehabilitation period of Peresild and Shipenko will depend on them. "It’ll all be up to the health of the film crew, but as a rule, after short flights [rehab takes] seven days," the center concluded.

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1A rocket carrier is scheduled for 11:55 Moscow time on October 5 from launch pad number 31 (Vostok/East) of the Baikonur Cosmodrome. Within roughly nine minutes, the spacecraft will reach orbit. Its approach to the International Space Station (ISS) will follow a double-loop pattern. It will take the spacecraft about 3 hours and 17 minutes to reach the ISS.

Peresild and Shipenko are planning to film the first motion picture in space. The drama under the working title called Challenge is a joint project by Roscosmos, Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. It is a movie about a doctor, who despite being unfamiliar with the sphere of outer space, is forced by circumstance to fly to space in order to save a cosmonaut’s life.