High safety of launches must be maintained in Russia to compete in space — Putin

SOCHI, September 29./TASS/. Russia must maintain a high level of reliability of its space hardware in order to remain competitive on this track against the background of growing competition, President Vladimir Putin told in an online session on the development of Russia’s space industry on Wednesday.

"Russia has leading positions on the market of space launches," Putin noted. He reiterated that last year all 17 launch vehicles blasted off successfully, and 15 more successful launches have been made this year. "But the program has not been completed so far, it continues," the president added.

"Meanwhile, international competition in this segment is growing, you know it perfectly well, we have repeatedly discussed this issue with you. In order to succeed in this competitive fight, a high level of the safety of Russian hardware must be maintained - both in the sector of the manned flights, as well as in putting in orbit cargoes," Putin stressed.