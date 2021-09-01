Coronavirus not created artificially, physician thinks

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The coronavirus has a natural origin, chief physician of Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital Denis Protsenko thinks.

"My personal opinion is that this is a natural story. <...> Mankind periodically encountered both epidemics and pandemics," he said within the framework of the New Knowledge educational marathon on Wednesday.

According to him, it is too early to talk about overcoming the pandemic. Humans will simply learn to live with the coronavirus infection much like they learned to live with flu and measles, the specialist thinks.

The discussions on the origins of the coronavirus have been underway for a long time: some people assert that the spread of the novel infection began as a result of a possible laboratory incident at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. Last Friday, a declassified version of a US intelligence report was published that noted that the coronavirus was not developed as a biological weapon, although the final evaluation of its origin was not provided. Beijing voiced its protest to Washington over this document.