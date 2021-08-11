No need for now to change vaccine composition due to virus mutations — epidemiologist

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The composition of the existing vaccines against the novel coronavirus may have to be changed as the virus mutates, but there is no need for doing so right now, the deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology under the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Natalya Pshenichnaya, said on Wednesday.

She stated that in the future coronavirus mutations date might require corrections to the vaccines’ composition.

"For now there is no need for this, though. Their effectiveness remains high," Pshenichnaya said in an online awareness promotion conference, arranged by the enlightenment society Znaniye (Knowledge) in cooperation with the national campaign We Are Together.

Pshenichnaya said that the more people postponed vaccination against the coronavirus, thus delaying the emergence of herd immunity, the more chances there were to see new virus mutations.