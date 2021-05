BEIJING, May 29. /TASS/. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) conducted a launch of the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft that is expected to dock the Tianhe module of China’s new space station, which is being created in the orbit, according to a live stream on the Sina news portal.

The spacecraft was launched at 20.55 local time (15.55 Moscow time) from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site (in the northeast of the southern Chinese province of Hainan) aboard a Chang Zheng 7 rocket.