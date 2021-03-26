Space research results can be used on Earth, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 26. /TASS/. Space science technologies, in particular exploration of Venus, can be used on Earth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

He spoke at a meeting of the supervisory council of the Russia - A Country of Possibilities non-profit organization, commenting on the speech by Nikolai Tkachev, a design engineer at the Lavochkin Research and Production Association, who takes part in the development of Venus rovers.

"Some say why dealing with such things, it is so far away, why Venus. But is has practical significance for our planet, and for Russia in particular, It has practical significance in terms of the research of the processes in the universe. And many other applied researches and possible discoveries, which could be used in our current activities, are linked with that," the president said.