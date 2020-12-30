FMBA plans to begin clinical trials of drug against coronavirus before New Year

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) plans to begin clinical trials of a direct acting preparation against the coronavirus infection before the New Year, Chief of Agency Veronika Skvortsova said on Wednesday.
"The first preparation is an etiotropic one, influencing the virus directly, effectively, this is an antidote to the coronavirus infection. Pre-clinical trials were completed which demonstrated, first of all, the complete safety of this preparation because it doesn’t affect the human body and immunity, and, on the other hand, a high effectiveness surpassing 99%. Currently a dossier is prepared in order to obtain a permit for clinical trials. We hope to do this before the New Year," she said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
She noted that if clinical trials confirm the effectiveness of the preparation, it will become "the first safe antiviral preparation with a direct action unparalleled worldwide."
The FMBA is also involved in developing another medication preventing the emergence and suppressing the development of a cytokine storm (the late stage of the infectious process - TASS) with a severe form of the coronavirus infection. "This preparation has already passed clinical trials. Currently the last stage of its registration is underway," she added.