FMBA plans to begin clinical trials of drug against coronavirus before New Year

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) plans to begin clinical trials of a direct acting preparation against the coronavirus infection before the New Year, Chief of Agency Veronika Skvortsova said on Wednesday.

"The first preparation is an etiotropic one, influencing the virus directly, effectively, this is an antidote to the coronavirus infection. Pre-clinical trials were completed which demonstrated, first of all, the complete safety of this preparation because it doesn’t affect the human body and immunity, and, on the other hand, a high effectiveness surpassing 99%. Currently a dossier is prepared in order to obtain a permit for clinical trials. We hope to do this before the New Year," she said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.