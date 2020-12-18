Scientists create a model to test methods for controlling satellites in Earth sounding

KRASNOYARSK, December 18. /TASS/. Scientists at Siberian Federal University (SFU) have developed a computer program that simulates the navigation system of a cluster constellation of satellites. The results of the work will improve the accuracy of remote sensing of the Earth, the press service of the university told TASS on Friday.

"Scientists from Siberian Federal University in cooperation with leading specialists of the military training center of Siberian Federal University and the Reshetnev "Information Satellite Systems" have developed a computer model of the onboard navigation system of a small spacecraft to study methods of mutual accurate navigation of small spacecraft as part of multi-satellite constellation. Its use will help to improve the accuracy of the data obtained by such devices during Earth remote sensing," the message reads.

The use of small spacecraft for Earth sounding helps to clarify the landscape when compiling maps, and also allows to collect data on climate and the ecological state of territories - to track the occurrence of spontaneous dumps and forest fires. At the same time, the devices themselves can form clusters (groups similar to a swarm of bees), which allows them to perform tasks synchronously, following a common goal. In order to avoid failures in such constellations of satellites, their navigation and settings must be conducted in virtual space. The authors of the study proposed a new simulation model based on computer modeling technologies in order to do so.

"Spacecraft need to interact well with each other, without creating mutual obstacles, and exchange information. The characteristics of cluster vehicles differ significantly from the characteristics of individual ones, and the cluster configuration must be changed periodically, depending on the goal. Computer simulation of the composition and navigation parameters of a cluster group of small spacecraft allows to choose possible options for solving the navigation problem", says the head of the basic department of information technology at the radio-electronic production of SFU Denis Kapulin.

Scientists plan to use said simulation results in the development of an onboard navigation system of a small spacecraft for remote sensing of the earth as part of a multi-satellite cluster. The study was carried out with the support of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science within the framework of the federal program "Research and Development in Priority Areas of Russia's Scientific and Technical Complex for 2014-2020".