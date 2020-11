MOSCOW, November 30./TASS/. The launch of a Russian Soyuz-ST-A rocket with Falcon Eye 2 satellite for the United Arab Emirates from the Guiana Space Center near Kourou, French Guiana, was postponed for a day due to bad weather, Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Twitter.

"Rescheduled for tomorrow due to meteorological conditions in Kourou," he blogged.