Russian space chief lauds prospects of space cooperation with China

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Roscosmos, Russian space agency, and China National Space Administration (CNSA) have established relations of trust, which opens up great prospects to pursue bilateral cooperation in space, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said Monday.

"I would like to highlight the special and trusting nature of our relations with China, particularly with China National Space Administration and its head Zhang Kejian. We also see great prospects for us here," he told the 71st International Astronautical Congress which is being held by videoconference.

In July, Rogozin informed that Russia and China had preliminarily agreed to build a scientific base on the Moon and explore the satellite.

In November 2017, Roscosmos and CNSA signed a space cooperation program for 2018-2022. The program has six sections that include specially established working subgroups.