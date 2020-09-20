Sky watchers in Russia to be able to see ISS in night sky from September 20 to October 10

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Sky watchers in Russia will be able to observe the flight of the International Space Station (ISS) in the night sky from September 20 to October 10, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said on Sunday.

"A season of the International Space Station’s visibility begins in the larger part of our country! And we will be able again to say hello to the ISS and wave a hand to the orbital home dwellers - Ivan, Anatoly, and Chris (Russian cosmonauts Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin, and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy - TASS)," it said on its Telegram channel.

According to Roscosmos, the ISS will be seen as a bright star flying from the southwest to the southeast for several minutes. Its size will be comparable with that of Venus.

The current ISS crew comprises NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.