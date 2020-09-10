ISS’s orbit to be raised by 800 meters ahead of Soyuz MS-17’s launch

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The International Space Station’s (ISS) orbit will be corrected using the Progress MS-14 spacecraft’s engines Thursday, Roscosmos press service said.

"In order to establish ballistic conditions ahead of the Soyuz MS-17 cargo spacecraft launch, an ISS orbit correction is planned September 10," the space company said.

The engines of the Progress MS-14, currently docked to the ISS, will start on 23:32 Moscow time and will work for 225.1 seconds. It is expected that the maneuvers will raise the orbit’s average height by 800 meters, up to about 419.6 kilometers above Earth.

The Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft is scheduled for launch on October 14. It will take two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut to the ISS from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.