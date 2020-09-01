Russia to launch next Glonass-K navigation satellite in October

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The launch of the next Glonass-K navigation satellite is scheduled for October, General Director of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company (the satellites’ producer) Nikolai Testoyedov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The next launch is expected in October and the date will be set by the state commission," he said.

The Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company is now manufacturing nine Glonass-K satellites and also Glonass-K2 space vehicles and is carrying out experimental design work on modifying Glonass-K2s. It is also starting work on the so-called Glonass-VKK (highly elliptical space system) under a new program that will be in effect in 2020-2030, he specified.