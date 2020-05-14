Next missions to ISS scheduled for July 23, October 14 — source

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The next unmanned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for July 23, and the manned mission - for October 14, a rocket and space industry source told TASS on Thursday.

"The launch of the Progress MS-15 space freighter to the orbit is due on July 23," the source said, adding the Soyuz 2.1a rocket is scheduled to take the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft to the ISS "on October 14, according to plans."

The Soyuz MS-17 crew will comprise two Russian cosmonauts and one US astronaut.

On May 12, the press service of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos announced it had signed a contract for a Soyuz MS seat for a US astronaut in the autumn 2020 with United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). According to NASA’s Stephanie Schierholz, NASA will pay more than 90 million US dollars for a Soyuz seat and corresponding services.

The United States stopped its own manned spaceflights in 2011 when the Space Shuttle program was closed. Since then, NASA astronauts have been taken to the ISS by Russian Soyuz spaceship. Currently, a number of US companies are developing new spacecraft for manned programs.