Russia completes trials of new system for communications with orbital outpost

Roscosmos not considering Orion spacecraft for delivering Russian cosmonauts to space

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Ruselectronics Group has completed the trials of the latest Orion-C system for communications of the Flight Control Center with the International Space Station (ISS) and spacecraft, the Group’s press office told TASS on Monday.

"A prototype of the Orion-C ground-based receiving and transmitting digital television system has been created and tested. The tests have passed successfully. The R&D work is over and the enterprise is ready for deliveries," the press office said.

The new system has been developed by specialists of the R&D Institute of Television (part of Ruselectronics Group within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec), the press office specified.

The Orion-C has been developed on order from Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation. The new system provides interference-resistant communications between the ISS, spacecraft and Russia’s Flight Control Center.

During a communications session, cosmonauts and the Flight Control Center will have the possibility to simultaneously exchange audio and video information in the high-quality digital format while the system is more compact and mobile than its predecessor and is easier to fine-tune and operate, Ruselectronics said.

Ruselectronics integrates over 120 enterprises and research organizations focused on developing and producing radio-electronic components and technologies, communications devices and systems, automated control systems, robotic complexes, microwave radio electronics, computers and telecoms equipment.

Ruselectronics delivers its products to over 30 countries, including Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.