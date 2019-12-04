Russian cosmonauts on ISS will have only one day off for New Year holidays — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station (ISS) will have only one day off during New Year holidays, the press service of Russia's Roscosmos space corporation told TASS on Wednesday.

"Roscosmos cosmonauts will have only one day off during New Year holidays - on January 1," the press service said.

The press service said that "cosmonauts will continue working in the routine mode" on other days.

New Year holidays in Russia will start on January 1 and last until January 9.

There are currently two Russian cosmonauts on the ISS — Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka, three NASA astronauts — Christina Koch, Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, and one astronaut from the European Space Agency - Luca Parmitano (Italy).