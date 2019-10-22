First Russian reusable carrier rocket similar to that of SpaceX to be launched in 2020

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The launch of the first reusable flyback carrier rocket similar to that of Elon Musk’s SpaceX is planned for 2020, owner of the design bureau, privately owned Laros Oleg Larionov told TASS.

Laros is developing a range of reusable small-lift carrier rockets (PH) that will use the mixture of hydrogen peroxide (90%) and aviation kerosene. Laros PH-1, the first modification of the rocket, is a single-stage suborbital rocket with engine with traction of 500 kg.

"We plan to launch the suborbital carrier rocket in 2020. That rocket will be brought to the height of 120-130 km and is required to refine the so-called dynamic landing. Meaning that we pull out the rocket, turn it round and then land it as Musk does," Larionov explained.