{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Roscosmos confirms MS-14 spacecraft’s 2nd attempt to dock to ISS scheduled for August 27

The operation will last about 25 minutes
The International Space Station NASA
The International Space Station
© NASA

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with the android robot Fedor on its board will make a second attempt to dock to the International Space Station (ISS) in the morning of August 27, the federal space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.

NASA earlier said on its Twitter page that the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft would make a second attempt to dock to the flying laboratory at 06:12 Moscow time on Tuesday.

"In order to provide for the docking, an operation has been scheduled for August 26 to re-dock the piloted Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft from the Zvezda service module to the Poisk small research module of the ISS’ Russian segment," Roscosmos said in a statement.

"The designated time of the Soyuz MS-13’s detachment from the Zvezda module is 06:34 Moscow time and the docking to the Poisk module is at 06:59 Moscow time [on Monday, August 26]. The operation will last about 25 minutes. The docking will be performed manually by the spaceship’s commander Alexander Skvortsov with the participation of flight engineers Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan," the statement says.

On August 25, the ISS crew is training to re-dock and activate the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft, Roscosmos added.

The docking of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft carrying the Fedor android robot to the International Space Station was cancelled on Saturday morning due to potential problems with a signal amplifier of the Kurs automatic rendezvous system located on the ISS.

MS-14 spacecraft to make another attempt to dock at ISS in early morning of August 27
Spacecraft will attempt a second docking on Monday at 11:12pm ET (6:12 Moscow time)
Read more
US has no right to lecture others on compliance with obligations, says China
The US Department of State earlier released a report claiming that China "probably carried out multiple nuclear weapon-related tests" in 2018
Read more
Next attempt to dock Soyuz MS-14 to ISS scheduled for morning August 27
If the attempt is successful, experts plan to return the aircraft back to Earth on September 7, 2019, First Deputy General Designer of Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation Vladimir Solovyev said
Read more
Two Russian submarines fired ballistic missiles in Arctic Ocean, Barents Sea - Ministry
The Defense Ministry said that rockets were fired in the Arctic Ocean and the Barents Sea
Read more
G7 wants Russia back in the club due to stiff competition with G20, says source
The diplomat characterized the proposal to resume the G8 format as "wise"
Read more
No possibility of G8 being reinstated — Eurasia Group president
President of Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer said that this is not the first time US President Donald Trump has brought up the idea of reinstating the G8 format with Russia's participation
Read more
China does not plan to take part in Russia-US talks on nuclear disarmament — diplomat
US President Donald Trump and other US officials have repeatedly put forward the idea of including China in talks between Moscow and Washington on nuclear disarmament and arms control
Read more
Russian diplomat warns against making a show out of G8 reinstatement discussions
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow is ready to look at the Group of Seven’s initiatives to reinstate the G8 format
Read more
Russian defense contractor to feature Tor air defense system at MAKS air show
The air show is due on August 27-September 1 in the Moscow Region's town of Zhukovsky
Read more
Putin hands down orders to work on symmetric response to US new cruise missile’s test
The Russian leader stated this at a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council
Read more
Draft program of integration with Russia to be submitted to Belarusian president on Aug 27
After program is initialed it will be made public to 'remove people’s worries about sovereignty and other issues'
Read more
Soyuz MS-14 aborted docking might be caused by problem with amplifier of navigation system
Another automated docking might be attempted after 48 hours, on 26 August 2019
Read more
Moscow discussing supplies of Russian planes with Manila
The sides also hashed over the prospects for the development of shipbuilding and car industry and the pharmaceutical field potential
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm to export latest multiple launch rocket system with smart shells
The Tornado-S is a heavy upgrade of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system
Read more
Several Russian delegations to visit Venezuela soon — vice president
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that representatives of Russia's mining and agricultural sectors will visit Caracas in the next few weeks
Read more
Russia issues note of protest to Czech embassy over desecrated statue of Soviet commander
Moscow appeals for punishing the vandals as well as retrieving the monument's original look
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet warships enter Mediterranean in long-distance deployment
The drills will involve other Fleets within the Russian Navy
Read more
Putin expressed confidence in implementation of Nord Stream 2
The Russian leader emphasized that it is theoretically possible "to imagine a situation where the United States will convince Europe to replace Russian gas with American gas"
Read more
CIS top brass approve draft proposal to bolster military cooperation to 2025
This was learnt from Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Rosneft signs agreements on offshore gas field development with Mozambique
The ceremony of exchanging copies of the agreements was held in the Kremlin following the talks between the presidents
Read more
UN Security Council to hold emergency session on US missile projects on August 22
The emergency session of the UN Security Council was requested by Russia and China
Read more
Russia not desperate for G8, thinks G20 format is more efficient — Kremlin spokesman
The Kremlin spokesperson pointed out that discussing global problems in geopolitics, security or economy without China and India is "not very efficient"
Read more
Aeroflot has almost all permits for foreign flights extended - Air Transport Agency
In 2015, Aeroflot received permits for some of Transaero's international routes as a compensation for its losses related to transportation of passengers of the bankrupt company
Read more
First Aurus showroom opens in Moscow City business center
Aurus is a Russian brand of cars for senior officials developed by NAMI since 2013
Read more
One third of foreign investment in Russia goes to Far East, official says
One of the measures that facilitates foreign investment is organizing "days for foreign investors," Yury Trutnev said
Read more
Moscow court prolongs arrest term for US citizen charged with spying
The detention term has been prolonged until October 29
Read more
Syrian army retakes city of Kafr Zita in Hama province — media
According to the Al-Hadath TV channel, the Syrian army has also seized the Wadi al-Anaz area east of the town of Morek
Read more
US seeks to use Russia in standoff with China, Italian expert says
It is "no coincidence" that the US missile was fired off the Pacific Coast, according to the analyst
Read more
Press review: Putin’s visit to Finland and Trump’s G8 revival bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 22
Read more
Bound to get much better: Kremlin upbeat on future of Superjet-100
Recently, concerns were raised over Mexican airline Interjet's plans to sell its SSJ-100s
Read more
This week in photos: Tomatina hits Russia, twins tango, and flowers for French first lady
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Russian cutting-edge missile frigate enters final stage of shipbuilders’ trials
The Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov displaces 5,000 tonnes and is 135 meters long
Read more
Russian Navy to get six submarines in 2020 for first time over past 28 years
Last time, the Russian Navy received the same number of submarines in 1992
Read more
US to get hypersonic weapons in next two years — Pentagon
US Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy said earlier his country was looking into possibility of developing all types of rockets previously prohibited under INF treaty
Read more
Kremlin unaware of radiation poisoning of those injured at Severodvinsk testing range
Earlier, reports were circulated by a number of media outlets claiming that doctors in the Arkhangelsk Region were not warned about the radiation poisoning of the patients
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev’s game is impressive, says Nadal
The Spanish athlete also lauded the results of the 23-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov
Read more
Second package of Skripal Case sanctions to come into force on August 26
US President Donald Trump signed the relevant executive order on August 1
Read more
Russia to finance modernization of Abkhazia’s Armed Forces
Russia and Abkhazia enjoy common defense and security space
Read more
North Korea conducts another missile launch — Japan
Japanese government is gathering and analyzing information related to launch
Read more
Ukraine's president makes bold statement on Moscow’s possible return to G8 — diplomat
"Professionals should do things they are trained to do," the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman stated
Read more
G7 cannot influence global development without Russia, China, Brazil, Africa - MP
This format "has outlived itself and now represents a club of Western powers unable to dictate their rules to the whole planet," French MP Thierry Mariani noted
Read more
Russian ambassador to UK relinquishes his duties - embassy
Yakovenko was appointed ambassador to the UK in 2011
Read more
Press review: What’s behind Trump’s G8 revival and dashed Greenland purchase bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 23
Read more
Su-24MR reconnaissance plane enters service with air regiment in Russia’s Central Command
It is fitted out with radar reconnaissance equipment and the image-recording capability
Read more
Russian, Mongolian troops employ new tactic in Selenga-2019 joint drills
A new tactic, ‘A Stealth Attack,’ is based on the experience of modern armed conflicts
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 20 times on interception missions in past week
The Russian Defense Ministry said that violations of the Russian airspace were prevented
Read more
Press review: Idlib attack tests Russia-Turkey ties and Moscow beefs up Arctic air defense
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21
Read more
Pentagon: If extended, New START should include Russia’s advanced weaponry
The document can be extended for no more than five years by mutual consent of the parties
Read more
Future of humankind depends on arms control dialogue with US — Russian diplomat
Russia's acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky warned the UN Security Council members about the risks of an uncontrolled arms race
Read more
Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Fedor robot has not docked with ISS in time - broadcast
Now the distance to the ISS is about 280 meters
Read more
Russian diplomat warns New START at risk of collapse following INF’s demise
Russia's acting UN envoy Dmitry Polyansky said that key figures in the current US administration have repeatedly said that they are not interested in keeping the New START Treaty in its current format
Read more