Russian government continues work on updated version of Russia’s space policy concept

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian government continues its work on the updated version of Russia’s space policy concept after the document was reviewed by the presidential administration and the Russian Security Council, an official with Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Thursday.

"The draft document on the basis of state policy in space exploration has been prepared by the Russian government and handed over to the Russian President’s administration and the Security Council of the Russian Federation. At present, the document is being fine-tuned by the government based on the results of the review," the source said.

Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in mid-April that the government was tasked with updating the basic principles of national space exploration and the strategy for the development of Roscosmos space corporation by July 15. The documents were to be prepared by July 15 and submitted to the president to be approved in a decree, Patrushev said. He reiterated that principles of Russia’s state policy in space exploration had been worked out back in 2013. Now they must be looked into additionally given scientific and technological progress.

Besides, back at that time Russia relied on international cooperation. "That is why the regulatory framework must be adjusted, and we must rely more on ourselves, continuing international cooperation wherever possible," Patrushev said, noting that much work would have to be done independently under sanctions slapped on Russia.