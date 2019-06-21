Russia to launch Spektr-RG space observatory no sooner than July 12

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, June 21. /TASS/. The launch of the Spektr-RG space laboratory has been rescheduled for a liftoff window that begins on July 12, Deputy CEO of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos for Space Systems Mikhail Khailov said on Friday.

"A decision has been made to launch the spacecraft on the documentation-stipulated second planned window that begins on July 12," Khailov said.

The press office of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported earlier on Friday that the launch of a Proton-M carrier rocket with a DM-03 booster for orbiting the Spektr-RG space observatory had been rescheduled for the backup date. As Roscosmos said, a setback was revealed during preparations for the launch. No other details were given.